News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last week and was questioned for 11 hours straight at Aylsham Police Station

  • By Hania Jamil
Sarah Ferguson scared about her future amid Andrews probe
Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe

On his 66th birthday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Following this rare royal update, it was reported by Closer that sources have shared that his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is believed to have taken shelter in the French Alps, is left stranded after Andrew's arrest.

"Sarah is panicking, this has shaken her. She's reportedly said she has nothing to hide, she's be transparent and would co-operate with police. She's not running from anything," the insider noted.

They added, "Sarah's been crying a lot, she's inconsolable. It's not just about the legal side, it's also the humiliating public scrutiny, and the feeling that it's all crashing down around her."

On February 19, Andrew was arrested by Thames Valley Police, and searches were conducted on both his current property at Sandringham Estate and his former residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

The arrest took place after the authorities shared that they were assessing a complaint over his alleged sharing of confidential material with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In his statement following the arrest, King Charles said that police have their "full and wholehearted support and co-operation" to carry out the investigation.

The tipster continued, "Sarah knows no one can protect her now, and certainly not the Palace. And she knows the family cannot publicly rally around Andrew, and that leaves her feeling very exposed. She’s scared – but for herself. Sarah has weathered scandals before, but she's not certain she’ll come out the other side this time – that’s what frightens her most."

Sarah and Andrew separated in 1996 after 10 years of marriage; however, the divorced pair continued to live together at Royal Lodge until their eviction amid the Epstein's links and scandals.

Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate
Andrew line of succession removal: New Zealand shows support after Australia
Andrew line of succession removal: New Zealand shows support after Australia
Queen Camilla meets sexual assault victim Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House
Queen Camilla meets sexual assault victim Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House
Andrew ready to sacrifice line of succession on one shocking condition to King Charles
Andrew ready to sacrifice line of succession on one shocking condition to King Charles
King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs
King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs
King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival

Popular News

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
4 hours ago
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?

Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
33 minutes ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?
2 hours ago