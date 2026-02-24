Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe

On his 66th birthday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
Following this rare royal update, it was reported by Closer that sources have shared that his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is believed to have taken shelter in the French Alps, is left stranded after Andrew's arrest.
"Sarah is panicking, this has shaken her. She's reportedly said she has nothing to hide, she's be transparent and would co-operate with police. She's not running from anything," the insider noted.
They added, "Sarah's been crying a lot, she's inconsolable. It's not just about the legal side, it's also the humiliating public scrutiny, and the feeling that it's all crashing down around her."
On February 19, Andrew was arrested by Thames Valley Police, and searches were conducted on both his current property at Sandringham Estate and his former residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.
The arrest took place after the authorities shared that they were assessing a complaint over his alleged sharing of confidential material with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In his statement following the arrest, King Charles said that police have their "full and wholehearted support and co-operation" to carry out the investigation.
The tipster continued, "Sarah knows no one can protect her now, and certainly not the Palace. And she knows the family cannot publicly rally around Andrew, and that leaves her feeling very exposed. She’s scared – but for herself. Sarah has weathered scandals before, but she's not certain she’ll come out the other side this time – that’s what frightens her most."
Sarah and Andrew separated in 1996 after 10 years of marriage; however, the divorced pair continued to live together at Royal Lodge until their eviction amid the Epstein's links and scandals.