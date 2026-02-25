Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce joint trip amid Royal Family crisis 

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have seemingly made a big decision to distract attention from the British royal family’s ongoing calamity.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office confirmed on Tuesday, February 24, that they will be travelling to Jordon for the cause close to their hearts.
According to the latest report shared by People, the couple, who have estranged from the royal family members since their royal exit in 2020, have been trying to ease tensions by distracting attention with their upcoming two-day trip.
On behalf of the United Kingdom's government, Harry and Meghan will witness the multiple royal engagements in partnership with the World Health Organization.
During their prestigious state visit, the pair will meet the Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will give a brief analysis on humanitarian health, mental health, and support for vulnerable communities.
Notably, the trip will strengthen the existing partnership with the WHO and reunite Prince Harry and Dr. Tedros five months after their high-profile meeting in London in September last year.
This announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly marked a milestone as they wanted to distract public attention from the ongoing royal family's calamity due to Andrew's controversial arrest for having close ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Although King Charles III showed his unwavering support to the Thames Valley police in the former duke's investigation, he has pressured to remove his younger brother from the royal line of succession.
So far, His Majesty has not publicly announced to disown Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from the royalty.