Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Edward health woes

Prince Edward, who had been due to attend a key engagement with King Charles at St James' Palace, was forced to opt out due to his health.
The Duke of Edinburgh was to join his brother, the king, his sister, Princess Anne, and sister-in-law Queen Camilla at St James' Palace as Charles presented the Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education.
However, Edward was forced to pull out after coming down with a cold.
Tuesday's event was the largest gathering of royals since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest last week, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also gracing the awards ceremony.
Following his health scare's update, the Royal Family official Instagram account shared a few highlights from the event.
As per the social media update, 19 universities and colleges were honoured at St James' Palace, as the king recognised the "outstanding work taking place" across the UK.
It was also shared that Princess Royal attended the awards ceremony "in her capacity as Chancellor of The University of Edinburgh, which received an award for the research and education provided by its Centre for Fire Safety Engineering."
Moreover, Prince Edward's last engagement took place in Italy, where he attended several events at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.