King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’

Amid the ongoing chaos in the Royal Family, following Andrew's arrest, King Charles is said to have taken a timely decision for his upcoming US state visit with Queen Camilla.
In fall last year, reports suggested that the 77-year-old monarch - who is under cancer treatment since 2024 will head to the United States of America ahead of country's 250 anniversary.
However, a fresh report from The Times has revealed a subtle change in plan as His Majesty and his wife will now travel to the US on April 28, 2026.
Their visit will include three cities including, Washington, D.C., New York and the third one is yet to be disclosed.
An insider has exclusively told the aforementioned outlet that the monarch's tour will kick off in Washington and include a dinner with President Donald Trump.
The source also confirmed that there will not be any press conference during their majesties stay in DC.
According to the palace insider, "the shorter duration" of their visit is "partly out of consideration for The King’s health and stamina, rather than nervousness about reaction to the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal."
Although, no other details about the highly anticipated state visit have been shared yet, The King and Queen’s trip will last just three days.