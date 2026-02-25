News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set for a joint US state visit this year

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’
King Charles takes upsetting decision on US state visit due to ‘health concerns’

Amid the ongoing chaos in the Royal Family, following Andrew's arrest, King Charles is said to have taken a timely decision for his upcoming US state visit with Queen Camilla.

In fall last year, reports suggested that the 77-year-old monarch - who is under cancer treatment since 2024 will head to the United States of America ahead of country's 250 anniversary.

However, a fresh report from The Times has revealed a subtle change in plan as His Majesty and his wife will now travel to the US on April 28, 2026.

Their visit will include three cities including, Washington, D.C., New York and the third one is yet to be disclosed.

An insider has exclusively told the aforementioned outlet that the monarch's tour will kick off in Washington and include a dinner with President Donald Trump.

The source also confirmed that there will not be any press conference during their majesties stay in DC.

According to the palace insider, "the shorter duration" of their visit is "partly out of consideration for The King’s health and stamina, rather than nervousness about reaction to the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal."

Although, no other details about the highly anticipated state visit have been shared yet, The King and Queen’s trip will last just three days.

Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
Prince William steps out solo after ignoring 'monarchy' question
Prince William steps out solo after ignoring 'monarchy' question
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warm welcome on arrival in Jordan for surprise visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warm welcome on arrival in Jordan for surprise visit
Duchess Sophie meets sexual abuse victims outside UK amid Andrew-Epstein fiasco
Duchess Sophie meets sexual abuse victims outside UK amid Andrew-Epstein fiasco
Andrew forced to halt his favorite hobby amid explosive Epstein fallout
Andrew forced to halt his favorite hobby amid explosive Epstein fallout
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce joint trip amid Royal Family crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce joint trip amid Royal Family crisis
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Edward health woes
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Edward health woes
Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe
Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate

Popular News

Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks

Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
an hour ago
Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian

42 minutes ago
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study

Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
an hour ago