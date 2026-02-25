Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warm welcome on arrival in Jordan for surprise visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Jordan for a surprise two-day visit.
As per the photos obtained by Hello magazine!, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they officially began their joint trip to Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday, February 25.
Harry and Meghan joined key figures from leading bodies like the United Nations, including its diplomatic representatives and donors at a roundtable meeting organised by World Health Organisation.
The royal couple - who stepped down from their duties in 2020 and moved to the US were invited by the WHO's director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
For her first-ever trip to Jordan, Meghan opted for a stylish off-white co-ord comprised of white trousers, a matching jacket and a classic T-shirt in the same shade.
Meanwhile, King Charles' estranged son looked dapper in beige trousers, a white shirt and a black jacket.
The British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall thanked Harry and Meghan for the visit noting, "So I would simply say thank you very much indeed for coming."
"Your visit, your support, your appreciation of the efforts that the United Nations, including of course, the World Health Organisation, the government of Jordan and others, are making here is enormously appreciated. So thank you for coming," added Phill.
During their two-day visit, The Duke and Duchess are expected to engage with WHO teams, meet the Jordanian leaders and senior health officials.
They will also meet World Central Kitchen staff coordinating food relief for Gaza from Amman.