News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?

Season 4, Part 2 of 'Bridgerton' released on Netflix on Thursday, February 26

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Bridgerton 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?

Bridgerton fans get ready, season 5 will take a darker turn following the shocking death that rocked Season 4.

In season 4, the death of a major character in Bridgerton will make a tragic twist for the next season of the hit Netflix series.

At the end of the sixth episode, John Stirling (Victor Alli) told Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) he’s going to lie down for a while.

When she checked on him, he dismissed a concern calling it “just a slight headache” and asked her to wake him later.

Upon discovering the death , Francesca screamed at the top of her lungs as his visiting cousin, Michaela (Masali Baduza), rushed in to help.

Notably, each season of Shonda Rhimes’ romance revolved around a different Bridgerton sibling’s love story in Regency-era England.

While Season 5’s lead hasn’t been confirmed but John’s death — a key moment in the books — hinted that Francesca could be next.

Season 4 primarily told the fairy-tale love story of Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), it also showed Francesca’s tragedy and her husband’s funeral.

Benedict gave a speech at the funeral, saying, “What makes this death so difficult to bear is not just its suddenness, but the fact that he was a good man, one of the best of us. Always guided by an unshakable sense of integrity, his devotion to his family, to his seat in Parliament, and most especially to my sister, Francesca.”

The season showcased the show’s first significant on-screen death, since the Bridgerton father died prior to the series timeline.

Franceca faced another heartbreak in season 4 immediately after John’s passing as she found joyful news that she’s pregnant, though later on learns she’s not expecting.

To note, in Francesca's Julia Quinn book, When He Was Wicked, after John's death due to aneurysm, Francesca ultimately moves on with his cousin, Michael.

Season 4, Part 2 of Bridgerton is released on Netflix on Thursday, February 26. 

Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said
Selena Gomez hushes split calls with adorable message after Benny Blanco's gross clip
Selena Gomez hushes split calls with adorable message after Benny Blanco's gross clip
Harry Styles fires back at strange talk about hair with witty comment
Harry Styles fires back at strange talk about hair with witty comment
Taylor Swift radiates glam in black on post-blizzard outing with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift radiates glam in black on post-blizzard outing with Travis Kelce
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident
Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz
Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz

Popular News

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
28 minutes ago
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost

Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
4 hours ago
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
5 hours ago