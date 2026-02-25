Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding their anticipated wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marked a "secret" celebration.
During the latest episode of his and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday, February 25, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end revealed that he enjoyed an "epic" at-home date with his billionaire popstar fiancee.
As their date coincided with Ed Kelce's birthday, the NFL star shared that he and Swift celebrated his father's big day with a special wish on a call.
During their cozy date, Kelce revealed that he and the Opalite singer watched the USA men’s hockey team winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.
“Me and Tay watched the entire game. It was so f–king epic. From the first drop of the puck, that game was nonstop action and had me at the edge of my seat at 8:05 in the morning," the Happy Gilmore 2 actor excitedly shared.
He added, "Man, I loved every minute of it."
Travis Kelce went on to share that they called Ed Kelce mid-game to mark his birthday and "gave him a shout and talked to him a little."
Taylor Swift and the three-time Super Bowl winner's date came amid the buzz of their highly anticipated wedding.
According to a source, the couple will reportedly tie the know on June 13, 2026, at Ocean House in Rhode Island.