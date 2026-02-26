Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface

The death case of Katherine Short, the daughter of Martin Short, has taken shocking turn after new details emerged.
For the unversed, the 42-year-old daughter of the Only Murders in the Building actor passed away on February 23, 2026, due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to PEOPLE.
Now, as per Page Six, Katherine’s neighbours told never-heard-before details about the deceased licensed clinical social worker.
According to the neighbours, she gave "no indication of struggle" and showed no signs of facing mental health issues before her tragic suicide.
Katherine, who used to live in the Hollywood Hills, California, was labelled "a private person" by her neigbours but that "doesn’t mean she wasn’t friendly".
In this regard, the neighbour told the publication that the deceased would always said greet and say "Hi", and loved to talk about books, specifically, nonfiction literature.
The neighbour noted that they would "hear and see her laughing with friends" on her front porch at times.
It’s worth mentioning here that Katherine Short is survived by her father Martin Short and her brothers, Henry and Oliver.
Her passing was confirmed by her father’s representative on Tuesday.
The statement read, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short."
It added, "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."