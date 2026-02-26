Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing

Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted out and about with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, giving fans a hint that wedding plans might be on the horizon.
The Friends alum and 50-year-old hypnotherapist made an outing to browse luxury pieces at ROOM Luxury Furniture & Lighting in Tribeca.
Aniston was casually dressed in loose-fitting jeans, a dark sweater and gray scarf accessorized with lightly tinted round glasses.
She was caught on camera holding an olive-colored wool coat while carrying Curtis's black cane.
On the other hand, Curtis donned blue jeans paired with a stylish gray jacket and coordinating fringed scarf.
He completed his look with black sneakers with white soles.
Notably, their recent sighting came after the couple were checking out an apartment in New York's Upper East Side on Friday.
The couple were spotted leaving one luxury building where several units are for sale, as reported by Realtor.com.
To note, Aniston and Curtis search for a new home happened as The Morning Show star is reportedly planning to get married for a third time.
As per Heat Magazine, the source shared that they are looking at saying “I do” in Greece.
The source said, “Jen is beyond excited. She’s walking on air to have finally met the man she says is the true love of her life.”
“She can’t wait to marry him – they haven’t announced an engagement, but it’s an open secret that she’s said yes,” an insider revealed.
According to a source, the couple is considering a Greek wedding this summer, which fits their heritage and would be a fresh experience for both.
On their wedding plans the insider said, “They’re working with a planner and specifically chose someone that can handle an overseas wedding. They still need to choose a venue, so there is definitely a layer of urgency – at least for Jen. Jim is way more relaxed about it all.”
Jennifer Aniston first sparked dating rumours last July after she was photographed holidaying with Jim Curtis on a yacht in Mallorca.