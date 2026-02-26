News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing

The 'Friends' alum and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis ignite wedding buzz as they are planning major move

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing

Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted out and about with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, giving fans a hint that wedding plans might be on the horizon.

The Friends alum and 50-year-old hypnotherapist made an outing to browse luxury pieces at ROOM Luxury Furniture & Lighting in Tribeca.

Aniston was casually dressed in loose-fitting jeans, a dark sweater and gray scarf accessorized with lightly tinted round glasses.

She was caught on camera holding an olive-colored wool coat while carrying Curtis's black cane.

On the other hand, Curtis donned blue jeans paired with a stylish gray jacket and coordinating fringed scarf.

He completed his look with black sneakers with white soles.

Notably, their recent sighting came after the couple were checking out an apartment in New York's Upper East Side on Friday.

The couple were spotted leaving one luxury building where several units are for sale, as reported by Realtor.com.

To note, Aniston and Curtis search for a new home happened as The Morning Show star is reportedly planning to get married for a third time.

As per Heat Magazine, the source shared that they are looking at saying “I do” in Greece.

The source said, “Jen is beyond excited. She’s walking on air to have finally met the man she says is the true love of her life.”

“She can’t wait to marry him – they haven’t announced an engagement, but it’s an open secret that she’s said yes,” an insider revealed.

According to a source, the couple is considering a Greek wedding this summer, which fits their heritage and would be a fresh experience for both.

On their wedding plans the insider said, “They’re working with a planner and specifically chose someone that can handle an overseas wedding. They still need to choose a venue, so there is definitely a layer of urgency – at least for Jen. Jim is way more relaxed about it all.”

Jennifer Aniston first sparked dating rumours last July after she was photographed holidaying with Jim Curtis on a yacht in Mallorca.

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said
Selena Gomez hushes split calls with adorable message after Benny Blanco's gross clip
Selena Gomez hushes split calls with adorable message after Benny Blanco's gross clip
Harry Styles fires back at strange talk about hair with witty comment
Harry Styles fires back at strange talk about hair with witty comment
Taylor Swift radiates glam in black on post-blizzard outing with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift radiates glam in black on post-blizzard outing with Travis Kelce
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident
Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz
Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz
Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'
Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list

Popular News

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
an hour ago
King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest

King Charles named in Epstein email days after brother Andrew's shocking arrest
2 hours ago
R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release

R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release
3 hours ago