Harry Styles fires back at strange talk about hair with witty comment

Harry Styles has playfully addressed swirling hair transplant rumors with a cheeky remark.
While speaking on the February 25, episode of Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, the One Direction alum joked about his longtime hair transplant rumors.
Confirming that indeed his teeth are real, Harry quipped about his hairline, “This hairline though.”
The 32-year-old quickly laughed it off, adding a playful, “No no.”
In 2022, the rumors of Harry possibly going bald first swirled after Deux Moi posted a blind item about an “A list musician/occasional actor” who was “almost completely bald” and wearing a very lifelike hair piece.
Many wondered whether Harry was the one being referenced in the post, while the rumors gained so much traction that even his friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon (Tom Hull) mentioned them to him.
“He’s completely obsessed with it,” Harry shared with Rolling Stone in 2022.
The Night Changes singer added, “He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”
He confirmed that he wasn’t balding just yet, “What is it with baldness?” adding, “It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”
Harry’s hair was always the topic of discussion as in 2023, criticism surrounding his surprising buzzcut.
At that time his mom Anne Twist stepped forward to defend her son, asking that Harry deserves the same level of kindness which he promotes for other
Currently, Harry is focusing on his music as his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally arrives March 6, marking his first studio album since Harry’s House in 2022.