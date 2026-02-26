‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said

News
Smiling Friends has formally ended after its third season, which was released in October 2025.

The sad news was shared by animated comedy series creators and stars of the series, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel via video, posted on X.

In a six-minute video clip posted on X account of Adult Swim, Hadel began, “I’m gonna cut right to the chase. This is not a bit, this is not a joke.”

He then announced, “Michael and I are here to announce that ‘Smiling Friends’ will be ending after Season 3 is done.”

Cusack then added, “We just came to this feeling where we were like, ‘I think that could just be it,’ after Season 3.”

According to Hadel, the duo from the very beginning wanted to put “110%” into Smiling Friends.

While explaining the reason behind the sudden decision, he said that it was better to leave the audience “wanting more” than to have fans think, “‘That show is still on the air? Oh god.'”

“We wouldn’t want to be doing more seasons half-hearted or burnt out or not feeling it,” he explained further, adding, “That’s not fair to us, and it’s not fair to the audience to give you guys fucking slop. That sucks.”

In the end the duo announced that two unreleased episodes from season 3 will air on April 12, 2026, on Adult Swim.

While clarifying that the two episodes are not the finales, Hadel noted that these are rather “little stragglers” that didn’t make it into the initially.

It’s worth mentioning here that Smiling Friends Season 3 aired last year in October and concluded its last episode on November 30, 2025.

