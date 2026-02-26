Taylor Swift radiates glam in black on post-blizzard outing with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back to the headlines with their romantic date.
The lovebirds, who had recently been enjoying their romance quietly with a low-key at-home date, grabbed attention once again with their glam outing.
On Tuesday, February 24, The Fate of Ophelia singer was spotted turning heads as she stepped out with her fiance for a romantic post-blizzard date night.
In a new post shared on Instagram by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday morning. February 25, it was reported that Swift and Kelce were spotted holding hands outside celebrity famous place Chef Margaux in the Big Apple.
For the special outing, the 14-time Grammy winner radiated glam in a striking all-black ensemble that included a shirt, worn under a stylish long coat and paired with skintight leather pants and matching boots.
The songstress carried a coordinating black-and-brown handbag and wore minimal, glowy makeup with her signature red lips.
While the Opalite singer opted for a full glam look, Travis Kelce kept things casual in a grey sweater, coordinating striped trousers and a light grey beanie.
Taylor Swift and the NFL star's head-turning date night comes just two days after they enjoyed an at-home date over the weekend, watching USA men's hockey team winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.