  By Salima Bhutto
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs also share a son from their one-year relationship

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup

The connection Cardi B seemingly shares with her new ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs is not entirely over despite their recent breakup.

While explaining the reason behind the end of their fairytale, a source told PEOPLE, "Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense."

According to the source, the second the UP rapper felt that she couldn't trust the NFL star, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour.

The insider teased that the 33-year-old rapper’s connection with the 32-year-old athlete isn't entirely over.

"They co-parent and the door is not completely closed."

According to the source, they might reconnect in the future.

The tipster tattled, "She needs stability and wants the same for her kids."

It’s worth mentioning here that the rumours between the two began circulating online earlier this month at 2026 Super Bowl.

The former couple, who began dating began dating last year and made their relationship public in May 2025, shares one son together, who was born later in November.

As of now, Cardi B has decided to go in a new direction, and has also introduced her own hair care brand, Grow-Good Beauty.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs is currently facing legal trouble from a case dated December 2025.

He has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

