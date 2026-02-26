News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role

The 'Emily in Paris starlet has been cast as Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic on making of 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Lily Collins has sparked concern among fans after stepping into the role of the famously slender Audrey Hepburn.

The Emily in Paris starlet has been cast as Hepburn in an upcoming biopic about the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's.

For her iconic role, Collin underwent a physical transformation to achieve Hepburn’s figure – who embodied a gamine, ultra-slender silhouette in Breakfast at Tiffany's – has sparked concern among some observers.

As per Radaronline, one source close to the production said, "This is a hugely pressured role. Audrey's image is so specific – the tiny waist, the swan neck, the elfin frame. Lily is naturally slim, but there is anxiety about how far she might feel compelled to go to match that ideal, and there are even fears the regime required to get it right could veer into anorexia-style territory."

Another industry insider said, "There is enormous scrutiny whenever someone plays a cultural icon, especially one so associated with a particular body type. The hope is that the focus remains on performance, not body measurements."

Mentioning Collin's pressure for the role, a source said, "It's an iconic part, and with that comes pressure. But Lily is approaching it with respect and caution. She understands the responsibility of portraying someone so beloved."

Lily Collins’s untitled film is based on Sam Wasson’s book Fifth Avenue, 5am, exploring the cultural impact and behind-the-scenes story of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, with a screenplay by Dickinson creator Alena Smith.

