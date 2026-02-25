TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident

Young Melvyn, a French content creator known online as "4melvn", has passed away at the age of 22.
As reported by a French newspaper, Le Parisien, Melvyn was driving on the A6b motorway, a highway system that connects Paris to Lyon, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median around 1 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities after he was removed from the vehicle.
The Essonne Fire and Rescue Service told Le Parisien that all lanes of the highway were closed as firefighters were deployed to the site of the accident.
It was reported that authorities have kicked off investigation to determine the cause of death and to understand the circumstances leading to his death.
Melvyn had over 670,000 followers on TikTok, where he was known for comedy and lifestyle content.
He seemingly shared his final post on February 21, two days before his death.
After his death, Melvyn's family established an online fundraiser to collect money to offset the costs of his funeral, which had raised over 2,100 euros as of February 25.
In a post after the car accident, Dayzi, a peer content creator and friend of Melyvn's, spoke out about the tragedy.
"I think it's really shaken us all a bit in our group of friends, because he was a kind, honest person," Dayzi noted in an emotional note.
He added, "Personally, I'm still having a really hard time processing it because we were supposed to see each other during the holidays."