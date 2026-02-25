News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident

French internet personality Young Melvyn has passed away at the age of 22 after getting involved in a horrific accident

  • By Hania Jamil
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident
TikTok star Young Melvyn dies at 22 in tragic car accident

Young Melvyn, a French content creator known online as "4melvn", has passed away at the age of 22.

As reported by a French newspaper, Le Parisien, Melvyn was driving on the A6b motorway, a highway system that connects Paris to Lyon, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median around 1 a.m. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities after he was removed from the vehicle.

The Essonne Fire and Rescue Service told Le Parisien that all lanes of the highway were closed as firefighters were deployed to the site of the accident.

It was reported that authorities have kicked off investigation to determine the cause of death and to understand the circumstances leading to his death.

Melvyn had over 670,000 followers on TikTok, where he was known for comedy and lifestyle content.

He seemingly shared his final post on February 21, two days before his death.

After his death, Melvyn's family established an online fundraiser to collect money to offset the costs of his funeral, which had raised over 2,100 euros as of February 25.

In a post after the car accident, Dayzi, a peer content creator and friend of Melyvn's, spoke out about the tragedy.

"I think it's really shaken us all a bit in our group of friends, because he was a kind, honest person," Dayzi noted in an emotional note.

He added, "Personally, I'm still having a really hard time processing it because we were supposed to see each other during the holidays."

Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz
Taylor Swift enjoys 'secret' celebration with Travis Kelce amid wedding buzz
Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'
Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes

Popular News

Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks

Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks
59 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian

40 minutes ago
Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study

Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study
an hour ago