  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez hushes split calls with adorable message after Benny Blanco's gross clip

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez has finally spoken out after a viral clip of Benny Blanco sparked online calls for a split.

Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Only Murder in the Building star shared an intimate video alongside the music producer husband, with whom she tied the knot in September 2025.

In an indirect response video, Gomez and Blanco can be seen kissing each other to reaffirm their love amid getting suggestions for divorce with Blanco as he sparked hygiene concerns after the viral video.

The Single Soon songstress penned the heartfelt caption, “I fall more and more in love with you every day, my love"

Notably, Gomez posted the video as the couple approaches their five-month wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, Benny Blanco made headlines as he debuted his new podcast with his best friend, Lil Dicky, and Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, called Friends Keep Secrets.

During the podcast, Blanco lay barefoot on a couch, and the camera clearly showed dirt-covered soles and toes.

At one point, he also made a fart and pointed out, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up.”

After the moment made rounds on social media, the netizens couldn’t hold their reaction and suggested Gomez to call off her marriage with Blanco.

