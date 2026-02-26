D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death 

D4vd has been named a "target" of a Los Angeles County criminal jury investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas.
The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been the centre of the probe since November, months after the teen's dismembered body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name.
A grand jury subpoena seeking to have D4vd's family, including his father, mother, and brother, testify in LA has been unsealed, which described the 20-year-old as "Target David Burke", who has committed a criminal offence in California, "to wit: One count of Murder".
The document was part of a legal challenge to the subpoenas filed by the singer's family in Texas.
Moreover, the newly unsealed documents revealed that, when LA police opened up the Tesla trunk, they found "a black cadaver bag covered with insects and a strong odor of decay" inside.
According to the document, detectives partially unzipped the bag and found "a decomposed head and torso".
As reported by NBC, the filings stated that a grand jury investigation is pending in LA County involving allegations that D4vd "may be involved in the death of a 14-year-old victim", who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024.
It stated that Celeste "may have been the victim of foul play".
Previously, LA Police Capt. Scot Williams, who leads the Robbery-Homicide Division, said that Celeste had been "dead for at least several weeks" before her body was discovered.
Detectives determined that the Tesla had been parked on Bluebird Avenue since late July, around the time D4vd began a national tour.
D4vd cancelled his tour a week after the horrific death news made headlines worldwide, and his whereabouts following leaving his Hollywood residence remain unknown.