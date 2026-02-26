KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims 

Manon Bannerman has shared her first message after she confirmed her hiatus announcement with a Weverse note.
The update came after the internet and media outlets shifted their focus to how the Black members of girl groups are treated differently.
On Thursday, February 26, the 23-year-old turned to her Instagram account to share a mirror selfie, with the text, "I love you all more than words could describe."
In the click, Manon could be seen in a black tank top, letting her black locks loose.
KATSEYE label, HYBE and Geffen Records cited health and wellbeing as the reason behind Manon's hiatus, while she shared, "I want to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself," via Weverse, prompting fans to question the actual reason behind the break.
Being the only Black girl in the group, fans also point out alleged incidents of Manon being treated differently during past promos and interviews, with some claiming that the break was the label's effort to cut her from the group.
Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Manon liking an Instagram post about racism and label mistreatment in girl groups.
She has also followed Normani from Fifth Harmony and Leigh Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, who have spoken out about experiencing racism as the only Black member of their groups.
The speculations about mistreatment and Manon not returning to KATSEYE were magnified when another member's father left a comment on a content creator's Instagram post, seemingly shading Manon.
Daniela Avanzini's father penned in a now-deleted comment, "The SHOW MUST GO ON! With or without a member. KATSEYE IS BIGGER THAN ONE GIRL."
About KATSEYE:
For the unversed, KATSEYE was formed during the 2023 reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Manon Bannerman, Sophie Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung.