'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes

Bridgerton fans were left sobbing after Netflix finally released the eagerly-awaited Part 2 of Season 4.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, February 26, Nicola Coughlan dropped buzz-sparking post, announcing the release of the anticipated installment.
"Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is on @netflix now," she told her fans.
In the post, the 39-year-old Irish actress a special snap featuring her on set, dressed in a gorgeous ensemble as she portrayed Penelope Bridgerton.
However, the latest episodes left the viewers emotional as Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) retires from her secret role as Lady Wistledown, and a new Lady Wistledown pamphlet appears.
Fans' reactions:
With the latest development in the hit Netflix series, fans were left emotional and expressed their heartbreak on Nicola Coughlan's post's comments.
"Nicola, I cried so much during that scene...you were amazing in every season," wrote one of the fans.
Another expressed, "You will always be our Lady Whistledown."
A third shared, "Nicola my heart is broke you are the ONLY Whistledown."
"We are soo lucky to have you as our Penelope!! You've brought such a cherished character to life one that truly means the world to me can't wait to continue to follow you in your career," noted a fourth.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release:
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.