Kriti Sanon, other celebs extend wishes to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna 

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The 'Animal' star tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in dreamy ceremony in Udaipur as per Telugu and Kodava customs

  • By Syeda Fazeelat

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken the social media by storm with their swoon-worthy wedding pictures, capturing tremendous attention.

Shortly after “Virosh” officially announced their wedding by sharing a bunch of awe-dropping images via Instagram, several celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor, Krithi Shetty and extended their wishes for them.


The adorable couple exchanged their wedding vows on February 26 in Udaipur as per Telugu and Kodava customs.

Vijay and Rashmika wrote heartwarming captions while sharing the images, expressing their love for each other.

Kriti Sanon, who will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming romantic comedy film, Cocktail 2, wrote, “Awwww!!! Congratsssss Rashhuuu!! To both of you!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness and love.”

Actress Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations you guys".

Mouni Roy also sent wishes to the newlywed couple, saying, "So wholesome. Congratulations lovers".

Bhumi Pednekkar penned the comment, "Congratulations." Other famous celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Raashii Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, also congratulated the couple.

For those unaware, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna blossomed while sharing the screens together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

However, they kept it undisclosed until exchanging rings in October 2025.

