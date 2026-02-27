Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave a surprising update on her highly anticipated movie, Varanasi.
The 43-year-old actress, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealed when the filming of the forthcoming film will be completed.
Chopra was asked whether filming was still underway, to which she replied, “Yes. Oh my god. We've been filming for 14 months. We are still filming for another six months.”
The Love Again actress also shared details about the scale of the SS Rajamouli directional.
The actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, said, “I haven't done an Indian movie in almost like six or seven years and this movie is called Varanasi.
She also praised the 52-year-old filmmaker, saying that he is one of India's most amazingly talented directors and it's going to be an adventure.
Apart from Priyanka Chopra, epic action-adventure movie also stars Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading role.
The plot follows the adventures of Rudhra, played by Babu, as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid.
Varanasi will be released on April 7, 2027.
On professional front, Chopra was last seen in Bollywood movie titled The Sky Is Pink and her last Telugu film was Thoofan.