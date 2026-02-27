Victoria Beckham announces joyful news amid intensifying rift Brooklyn Beckham

Amid the ongoing family feud, Victoria Beckham has announced a joyful news.
On Friday, February 27, the former Spice Girls star turned to Instagram to share an exciting update with her 33.5 million followers.
In the post, the 51-year-old English fashion designer and owner of luxury clean beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, announced that she has launched a new exquisite fragrance inspired by her fond memory from the '90s.
Flashing back to 1997, Victoria recalled a special memory from her trip to Portofino, Italy, with her husband, David Beckham.
"THE RUSH OF SOMETHING REAL," she penned in the caption.
Sharing about the special memory that became an inspiration for her newly launched fragrance, the mother of four wrote, "In 1997, a quiet trip to Portofino became a memory that never faded and the start of a forever love. Our most-loved fragrance, Portofino '97, evokes the unforgettable romance."
"I remember the light. I remember how the hotel smelled and how exciting that time was. I remember it all like it was yesterday." - Victoria," she added.
The fashion designer also shared that the new perfume, named Portofino '97, is available to purchase at Victoria BeckhamBeauty.com and at 36 Dover Street.
Victoria Beckham's joyful announcement comes amid her intensifying rift with Brooklyn Beckham, who recently slammed the Posh Spice for controlling him and hijacking his first dance with Nicola Peltz.