Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig  

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Justin Bieber has made a striking return to music ahead of his 2026 Coachella performance. 

The multiple-time Grammy-winning musician is to announce his next high-profile musical alliance with Generation Z's favourite Korean pop band, 2NE1.

On Friday, February 27, several media outlets claimed that Justin is in talks with the 2NE1 team for one of his signature crossovers.

This collaboration will also mark a significant and historical moment for the K-pop and Western pop music industry.

For those unaware, Justin, who recently lost the biggest awards category at the Grammys for his hit musical album Swag, was originally featured on 2NE1’s record-breaking track, I Am the Best.

The song, which was a part of their musical collection titled 2NE1 1st Live Concert (Nolza!), was released in 2011.

So far, neither Justin nor 2NE1's public relations team have responded to these possible collaboration rumors.

It is also worth noting that Justin Bieber is gearing up for his long-awaited performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Yukon hitmaker's headlining performance at Coachella is set for two weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026, in Indio, California. 

