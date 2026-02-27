Bruno Mars gives treat to music lovers after he unfollowed BLACKPINK's Rosé

Bruno Mars gives treats to music lovers after he reportedly unfollowed BLACKPINK member Rosé.
The 40-year-old singer recently released his highly anticipated fourth album, The Romantic.
Mars, who real name is Peter Gene Hernandez via his Instagram account on Friday, February 27, wrote in his caption, "New Video. New Album. New Chapter."
The nine sound track set is followed by the No. 1 hit song, I Just Might, which the singer co-produced with D’Mile.
Moreover, it also features additional songwriting by Philip Lawrence, James Fauntleroy, and Brody Brown.
For the unversed, the Talking to the Moon hitmaker announced that his new album was complete back in January 2026.
He wrote on his X account, “My album is done.” Then a day later his announcement, the crooner revealed the album’s title, release date, and cover art.
The Romantic is Bruno Mars’ first solo album since 2016’s 24K Magic, which made him won six Grammy wins, including for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.
The news of his album release comes three weeks after there were reports that the Treasure singer reportedly unfollowed the South Korean female diva as their new song, APT, lost all six nominations despite being viral since its release last year.
However, Rosé’s new social media post proved there is no possible beef between her and Bruno Mars.