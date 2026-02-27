Cardi B reacts to ‘SNL set destruction’ over Nicki Minaj joke

Cardi B recently reacted to claims of destroying the set of Saturday Night Live after hearing Nicki Minaj’s joke.
As reported by TMZ, the songstress appeared as a musical guest on January 31 and seemingly got angry when she overheard the Tukoh Taka singer’s joke SNL planned to run during the episode.
Now, while responding to the publication story, the 33-year-old rapper wrote on X, "Hmmm all these little random stories... [f**k] it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll."
The musician, who is currently headlining her "Little Miss Drama Tour", has a contentious relationship with the 43-year-old rapper that most recently played out in a spat on X in September 2025.
In this regard, sources told Daily Mail on Wednesday, February 27, that after hearing a joke about Minhaj's affiliation with Donald Trump's MAGA movement, the Up rapper allegedly started destroying equipment.
Minaj mention was slated to air during the show's Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che.
Insiders claimed that Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, threatened not to perform and chucked her phone at a backstage TV monitor.
It was also claimed by TMZ's sources that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker entered an SNL producer's office and punched a screen that later had to be replaced.
In the end, the joke was scratched from the script and Cardi B took the stage as planned.