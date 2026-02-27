News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Jim Carrey debuts girlfriend Minzi at César awards as he accepts big honor

'The Mask' actor returns to spotlight with huge surprise at 51st Cesar Awards Ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jim Carrey confirms secret romance at 51st César gala as he accepts big honor
Jim Carrey confirms secret romance at 51st César gala as he accepts big honor 

Jim Carrey has finally confirmed his secret romance with longtime girlfriend, Minzi, at the 51st César awards gala. 

The 64-year-old Canadian-American actor has returned to the spotlight with a surprise confirmation of his lady love. 

As reported by multiple media outlets, Carrey arrived at L’Olympia in Paris accompanied by Minzi, his daughter Jane and his grandson, Jackson.

The couple made their high-profile romance public after being romantically connected since 2022.

During the star-studded event, he was also honoured with the prestigious accolade for his exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry through his craft.

Carrey was presented with an Honorary César Award as a token of appreciation by the French Academy, as they described him as the king of slapstick comedies.

While accepting the honour, the 64-year-old The Mask actor mentioned his current flame, saying, "Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever."

"Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father. Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter," he added.

For those unaware, this rare red-carpet appearance of Jim Carrey marked his first in recent years, as he had vanished from the spotlight after facing a slew of controversies throughout the 2010s. 

Netflix takes big step in favour of Paramount after announcing bid for Warner Bros
Netflix takes big step in favour of Paramount after announcing bid for Warner Bros
Is Tom Holland injured? New photos in Orthopaedic boot spark concern
Is Tom Holland injured? New photos in Orthopaedic boot spark concern
'Scary Movie 6' trailer leaked ahead of official release: Here's what we know
'Scary Movie 6' trailer leaked ahead of official release: Here's what we know
Bobby J. Brown dead at 62: Shocking details behind the tragic loss
Bobby J. Brown dead at 62: Shocking details behind the tragic loss
'The Traitors' Season 4: Who is winner of $220,800 prize money?
"The Traitors' Season 4: Who is winner of $220,800 prize money?
'Traitors' star Lisa Rinna drops bombshell about major incident at premiere night
'Traitors' star Lisa Rinna drops bombshell about major incident at premiere night
Pink and Carey Hart’s marriage in trouble again after 20 years?
Pink and Carey Hart’s marriage in trouble again after 20 years?
D4vd case: Gruesome details of Celeste Rivas' remains discovery revealed in new doc
D4vd case: Gruesome details of Celeste Rivas' remains discovery revealed in new doc
Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour
Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour
'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

Popular News

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

6 minutes ago
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip
51 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
an hour ago