Jim Carrey debuts girlfriend Minzi at César awards as he accepts big honor

Jim Carrey has finally confirmed his secret romance with longtime girlfriend, Minzi, at the 51st César awards gala.
The 64-year-old Canadian-American actor has returned to the spotlight with a surprise confirmation of his lady love.
As reported by multiple media outlets, Carrey arrived at L’Olympia in Paris accompanied by Minzi, his daughter Jane and his grandson, Jackson.
The couple made their high-profile romance public after being romantically connected since 2022.
During the star-studded event, he was also honoured with the prestigious accolade for his exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry through his craft.
Carrey was presented with an Honorary César Award as a token of appreciation by the French Academy, as they described him as the king of slapstick comedies.
While accepting the honour, the 64-year-old The Mask actor mentioned his current flame, saying, "Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever."
"Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father. Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter," he added.
For those unaware, this rare red-carpet appearance of Jim Carrey marked his first in recent years, as he had vanished from the spotlight after facing a slew of controversies throughout the 2010s.