News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Rihanna breaks the internet with cryptic ‘studio’ update in new video

The 'Diamonds' singer ignited the anticipation among fans as she posted the cryptic snippet

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rihanna breaks the internet with cryptic ‘studio’ update in new video
Rihanna breaks the internet with cryptic ‘studio’ update in new video

Rihanna has fans buzzing worldwide after dropping a mysterious studio snippet, fueling speculation about her long-awaited R9 album.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Work Work Work singer ignited the anticipation among fans as she posted the snippet, documenting her busy night as she juggled with mom duties and in studio recordings.

In a shared video, Rihanna began her busy night with her clothing brand Savage meeting, reviewing and approving samples.

During her brand meeting, the Diamonds singer said, “I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio, the longest day ever.”

Later in a video, she was seen working in the studio, where she spent almost three to four hours.

While at the studio, Rihanna said,”We should have coffee somewhere. We should get to know each other. Yes, today's price is not today's price.”

However it is not confirmed whether joking or making a reference to new music.

After an early morning studio session., she headed back home around 7 a.m. to put the finishing touches on her son RZA’s costume.

She simply captioned it, “Commercial break.”

Shortly after sharing the snippet, fans flooded the comments with excitement, taking her return to the studio as a hopeful sign that the long-awaited album may finally be on its way.

One commented, “I see Studio???????? really girl?”

While another noted, “The tease we need.”

The third remarked, “STUDIO! I repeat, she was in the STUDIOOOOOOOOO.”

The official Grammys account also jumped into the comments, writing, “RIH stop playing the word ‘studio’ just activated us like a sleeper cell,” and “Did you say studio??”

Rihanna’s ninth studio album, widely known as R9 will reportedly release in summer 2026, nearly a decade after the release of her previous album, Anti.



Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
Andy Cohen breaks silence after Mary Cosby's huge family loss
Andy Cohen breaks silence after Mary Cosby's huge family loss
Cardi B reacts to ‘SNL set destruction’ over Nicki Minaj joke
Cardi B reacts to ‘SNL set destruction’ over Nicki Minaj joke
BLACKPINK finally returns: 'DEADLINE' sets internet on fire after long hiatus
BLACKPINK finally returns: 'DEADLINE' sets internet on fire after long hiatus
Bruno Mars gives treat to music lovers after he unfollowed BLACKPINK's Rosé
Bruno Mars gives treat to music lovers after he unfollowed BLACKPINK's Rosé
Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig
Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig
Netflix takes big step in favour of Paramount after announcing bid for Warner Bros
Netflix takes big step in favour of Paramount after announcing bid for Warner Bros
Jim Carrey debuts girlfriend Minzi at César awards as he accepts big honor
Jim Carrey debuts girlfriend Minzi at César awards as he accepts big honor
Is Tom Holland injured? New photos in Orthopaedic boot spark concern
Is Tom Holland injured? New photos in Orthopaedic boot spark concern
'Scary Movie 6' trailer leaked ahead of official release: Here's what we know
'Scary Movie 6' trailer leaked ahead of official release: Here's what we know
Bobby J. Brown dead at 62: Shocking details behind the tragic loss
Bobby J. Brown dead at 62: Shocking details behind the tragic loss
'The Traitors' Season 4: Who is winner of $220,800 prize money?
"The Traitors' Season 4: Who is winner of $220,800 prize money?

Popular News

Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions

Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
an hour ago
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox

Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
2 hours ago
Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan

Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan

an hour ago