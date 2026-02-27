Rihanna breaks the internet with cryptic ‘studio’ update in new video

Rihanna has fans buzzing worldwide after dropping a mysterious studio snippet, fueling speculation about her long-awaited R9 album.
Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Work Work Work singer ignited the anticipation among fans as she posted the snippet, documenting her busy night as she juggled with mom duties and in studio recordings.
In a shared video, Rihanna began her busy night with her clothing brand Savage meeting, reviewing and approving samples.
During her brand meeting, the Diamonds singer said, “I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio, the longest day ever.”
Later in a video, she was seen working in the studio, where she spent almost three to four hours.
While at the studio, Rihanna said,”We should have coffee somewhere. We should get to know each other. Yes, today's price is not today's price.”
However it is not confirmed whether joking or making a reference to new music.
After an early morning studio session., she headed back home around 7 a.m. to put the finishing touches on her son RZA’s costume.
She simply captioned it, “Commercial break.”
Shortly after sharing the snippet, fans flooded the comments with excitement, taking her return to the studio as a hopeful sign that the long-awaited album may finally be on its way.
One commented, “I see Studio???????? really girl?”
While another noted, “The tease we need.”
The third remarked, “STUDIO! I repeat, she was in the STUDIOOOOOOOOO.”
The official Grammys account also jumped into the comments, writing, “RIH stop playing the word ‘studio’ just activated us like a sleeper cell,” and “Did you say studio??”
Rihanna’s ninth studio album, widely known as R9 will reportedly release in summer 2026, nearly a decade after the release of her previous album, Anti.