News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

'Scary Movie 6' trailer leaked ahead of official release: Here's what we know

'Scary Movie 6' starring Anna Faris set to release in June 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Scary Movie 6 trailer leaked ahead of official release: Heres what we know
'Scary Movie 6' trailer leaked ahead of official release: Here's what we know

The trailer of highly anticipated movie, Scary Movie 6, got leaked just hours ahead of its official scheduled release.

On Thursday, February 27, the sixth installation’s trailer was leaked online, featuring parodies of notable horror movies from recent years including Sinners, Terrifier 3, Weapons, A Quiet Place, M3GAN, Get Out, The Substance, and Scream.

Apart from that, the plot details for upcoming American parody film are being kept under wraps.

Scary Movie 6 trailer leaked ahead of official release: Heres what we know

According to Art Threat, the tagline of the trailer says it all: “Every line will be crossed.”

The upcoming movie, which was released 13 years after Scary Movie 5 arrived, will see the return of Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell, Regina Hall as Brenda Meeks, Marlon Wayans as Shorty Meeks, and Shawn Wayans.

Moreover, several other lead actors such as Dave Sheridan, Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, and Anthony Anderson from the original films are also set to return.

Written and produced by the original Wayans brothers, the forthcoming movie will feature new cast members Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner.

Scary Movie 6 is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Moreover, the movie will likely debut on Paramount+ several weeks after its theatrical premiere.

Netflix takes big step in favour of Paramount after announcing bid for Warner Bros
Netflix takes big step in favour of Paramount after announcing bid for Warner Bros
Jim Carrey debuts girlfriend Minzi at César awards as he accepts big honor
Jim Carrey debuts girlfriend Minzi at César awards as he accepts big honor
Is Tom Holland injured? New photos in Orthopaedic boot spark concern
Is Tom Holland injured? New photos in Orthopaedic boot spark concern
Bobby J. Brown dead at 62: Shocking details behind the tragic loss
Bobby J. Brown dead at 62: Shocking details behind the tragic loss
'The Traitors' Season 4: Who is winner of $220,800 prize money?
"The Traitors' Season 4: Who is winner of $220,800 prize money?
'Traitors' star Lisa Rinna drops bombshell about major incident at premiere night
'Traitors' star Lisa Rinna drops bombshell about major incident at premiere night
Pink and Carey Hart’s marriage in trouble again after 20 years?
Pink and Carey Hart’s marriage in trouble again after 20 years?
D4vd case: Gruesome details of Celeste Rivas' remains discovery revealed in new doc
D4vd case: Gruesome details of Celeste Rivas' remains discovery revealed in new doc
Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour
Jonas Brothers fire up buzz by unveiling 3-day, 3-stop South America tour
'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
'Heated Rivalry' creator unveils release date, filming schedule for Season 2
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Jennifer Aniston sends upbeat note to Jason Bateman before 'DTF St Louis' release
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

Popular News

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

7 minutes ago
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip
51 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
an hour ago