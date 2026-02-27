'Scary Movie 6' trailer leaked ahead of official release: Here's what we know

The trailer of highly anticipated movie, Scary Movie 6, got leaked just hours ahead of its official scheduled release.
On Thursday, February 27, the sixth installation’s trailer was leaked online, featuring parodies of notable horror movies from recent years including Sinners, Terrifier 3, Weapons, A Quiet Place, M3GAN, Get Out, The Substance, and Scream.
Apart from that, the plot details for upcoming American parody film are being kept under wraps.
According to Art Threat, the tagline of the trailer says it all: “Every line will be crossed.”
The upcoming movie, which was released 13 years after Scary Movie 5 arrived, will see the return of Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell, Regina Hall as Brenda Meeks, Marlon Wayans as Shorty Meeks, and Shawn Wayans.
Moreover, several other lead actors such as Dave Sheridan, Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, and Anthony Anderson from the original films are also set to return.
Written and produced by the original Wayans brothers, the forthcoming movie will feature new cast members Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner.
Scary Movie 6 is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.
Moreover, the movie will likely debut on Paramount+ several weeks after its theatrical premiere.