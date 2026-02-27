Is Tom Holland injured? New photos in Orthopaedic boot spark concern

The Spider-Man star Tom Holland sparked injury rumours after his new appearance.
As per the photos obtained by paparazzi account Backgrid on Thursday, February 26, the Dune actor was seen with an Orthopaedic boot on his left foot.
It is unclear if Zendaya's fiance is dealing with some sort of foot injury - Tom's fans are however concerned about his wellbeing.
As per Just Jared, the photos were clicked on February 25, when Tom Holland was chatting with his pals while leaving a sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, California.
This sighting of the 29-year-old actor in an orthopaedic boot came three months after he suffered a mild concussion while filming a stunt for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the UK.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.