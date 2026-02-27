BLACKPINK finally returns: 'DEADLINE' sets internet on fire after long hiatus  

BLACKPINK has finally ended their long musical hiatus with their most-awaited album, DEADLINE.
The South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment released their third mini-album on Friday, February 27, 2026.
As per media outlets, this album marked the triumphant return of the legendary quartet, including Lisa, JENNIE, Rosé, and Jisoo.
The new midnight drop of the Korean pop gang also features the pre-released hardstyle anthem JUMP alongside the new title track GO and three fresh B-sides.
BLACKPINK's DEADLINE features five tracks, whose track-to-track breakdown is Me and My, Champion, Fxxxboy, GO, and JUMP.
As soon as the new musical collection went viral on social media, fans quickly rushed to the comments sections to express their excitement, with one fan commenting, "I WASN'T EXPECTING THIS."
"Jisoo's vocals are fire," another showered praise on Jisoo.
While a third chimed in, "This comeback is so different, I like it !! I wish Jisoo had more time in the songs."
For those unaware, DEADLINE arrives nearly after ENNIE, Jisoo, LISA, and Rosé concluded their DEADLINE World Tour at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.
The iconic Korean pop gang released their new project nearly four years after their last full group project, 2022's Born Pink.