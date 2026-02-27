Bobby J. Brown dead at 62: Shocking details behind the tragic loss

News
  By Fatima Hassan
Bobby J. Brown's agency confirms 'The Wire' star's tragic death at 62 

The Wire's famed actor, Bobby J. Brown, has passed away at the age of 62. 

On Thursday, February 26, the deceased actor's talent agent, Dr. Albert Bramante, confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking statement to the Fox News Digital.

He lamented his tragic loss and revealed that he died due to a barn fire in Maryland, and after inhaling smoke, a catastrophe that has left his family and friends mourning.

"Bobby J. Brown was a uniquely talented actor and a man of great character. From his deep roots as a Golden Gloves champion to his impactful performances on screen, Bobby brought an unmistakable authenticity to everything he did," Dr Albert stated in the press release.

He continued sharing that the Firefighters arrived at the scene, "To find a 50-by-100-foot barn nearly fully engulfed in fire."

Bobby was the only one who was affected by his family; his wife, Jani Lane, was shifted to the hospital after suffering burns on her hands.

So far, the late actor's family has not confirmed the details of his funeral.

It is pertinent to note that Bobby J. Brown gained popularity with his iconic role in the television series, The Wire, which initially premiered in 2002 and concluded in 2008.  

