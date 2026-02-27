Andy Cohen breaks silence after Mary Cosby's huge family loss 

News
Andy Cohen is supporting his close pal, Mary Cosby, in an hour of need!

The 57-year-old American television host showed a sweet show of support to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star after she tragically lost her son, Robert Cosby Jr.

For those unaware, Mary’s son’s death was confirmed by the Salt Lake City Police Department on February 25, Wednesday.  

A few days after, Andy reacted to the devastating news during the latest episode of his prime-time talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

He kicked off the episode by mourning the loss of her close pal, saying, "Before we go, I want to send all my love and heartfelt condolences to Mary Cosby and her family after news broke yesterday about the tragic passing of Mary’s son Robert Jr. This devastatingly sad news is every parent’s worst nightmare."

"My heart breaks for Mary. I will always appreciate getting a small window into the unconditional love between Mary and Robert Jr," he lamented.

Andy further praised Mary for the way she handled the grief, and with her son’s drug addiction, who reportedly passed away due to a "possible overdose."

