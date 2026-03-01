News
  • By Sidra Khan
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react

  • By Sidra Khan
Weeks after calling her longtime rival Taylor Swift "super-talented", Kim Kardashian is now channeling her iconic showgirl glam.

In a series of eye-popping images shared by Backgrid, The Kardashians alum can be seen dressed in a Las Vegas showgirl costume for her upcoming comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel.

The SKIMS founder was photographed fully blinged out on the Los Angeles set of her new film, donning a black-and-red bejeweled corset-style bodysuit.

To accessorize her glam look, Kim sported a striking red feathered headdress, a black bejeweled choker, and a black cape lined with red silk.

In a move to elevate the appearance a step further, the mom of four wore heavy makeup.

Fans' reactions:

Shortly after Kim Kardashian's photos caught fans' attention, they quickly drew resemblance between her and Taylor Swift, slamming the American socialite for copying the Opalite singer.

"Life of a Showgirl," commented a first referencing Taylor Swift's 12th studio album.

"just came here to say she looks bad," another slammed.

A third quipped, "Kinda funny with her beef with Taylor hahaha."

"What a piece of trash, I would not have her in anything," added a fourth.

Meanwhile, several others dropped Taylor Swift's showgirl look GIFs in the comments.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud:

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian began back in 2016 when the SKIMS founder, along with her former husband Kanye West, released a song titled Famous, with demeaning lyrics about the Shake It Off singer.

