Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has reportedly been put under a chewing gum ban by Britain's Got Talent producers after a significant amount of leftovers were left under his desk.
Producers on the ITV talent show were said to have discovered the mess below the judges' table after Simon had filmed the auditions.
A source told The Sun, "Simon is always chewing gum on set and has left producers with a real headache. They tried to implement the gum ban, but telling Simon 'No' is a task in itself."
The 66-year-old reportedly had a wad of chewing gum stuck to his high-waisted black trousers during filming.
The insider added, "He didn't have a clue he had gum stuck to his trousers as he walked out on stage in front of thousands of fans."
Moreover, the music manager previously admitted his most "annoying habit" is chewing on special £5 CB12 gum that vows to get rid of bad breath.
Simon said he chews very loudly, and it "drives everyone mad".
The bizarre update comes after Simone's fellow judge Amanda Holden shared that he has returned to Britain's Got Talent with his straight-forward self.