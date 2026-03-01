News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell

A ban on gum has been introduced on 'Britain's Got Talent' in a last-ditch effort by producers

  • By Hania Jamil
Heres why Britains Got Talent put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell
Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has reportedly been put under a chewing gum ban by Britain's Got Talent producers after a significant amount of leftovers were left under his desk.

Producers on the ITV talent show were said to have discovered the mess below the judges' table after Simon had filmed the auditions.

A source told The Sun, "Simon is always chewing gum on set and has left producers with a real headache. They tried to implement the gum ban, but telling Simon 'No' is a task in itself."

The 66-year-old reportedly had a wad of chewing gum stuck to his high-waisted black trousers during filming.

The insider added, "He didn't have a clue he had gum stuck to his trousers as he walked out on stage in front of thousands of fans."

Moreover, the music manager previously admitted his most "annoying habit" is chewing on special £5 CB12 gum that vows to get rid of bad breath.

Simon said he chews very loudly, and it "drives everyone mad".

The bizarre update comes after Simone's fellow judge Amanda Holden shared that he has returned to Britain's Got Talent with his straight-forward self.

‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns
Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns
Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise
Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise
Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges
Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards
Sharon Osbourne reveals late Ozzy's shocking music pet peeve: ‘Hated listening to’
Sharon Osbourne reveals late Ozzy's shocking music pet peeve: ‘Hated listening to’
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl

Popular News

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury update: Al-Nassr boss provides insight on forward's condition
an hour ago
Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled

Netflix or Amazon Prime? Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' OTT release unveiled
3 hours ago
King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
3 hours ago