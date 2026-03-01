News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges

Shia LaBeouf was taken into custody on two counts

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges
Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges

Shia LaBeouf finally broke his silence on the matter of battery charges against him.

It’s worth mentioning here that the 39-year-old actor was arrested in New Orleans during a Mardi Gras celebration on February 17, 2026.

Now, the Salvable star during an interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, on Saturday, February 28.

“My behavior [was] bulls---. I gotta deal with that,” the Transformers actor said, adding, “Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again?”

The Megalopolis actor added, “I’m just not into it. I don’t think my answers are there. I just don’t … I genuinely don’t. If I genuinely did, I’d go.”

LaBeouf also revealed what led to his arrest, noting that he thinks his problems are more rooted in anger issues than alcohol.

According to the actor, he does not think he has a drinking problem.

“I think I have a different problem, and I’m gonna address it … I think I have a small man complex,” said the Pieces of a Woman actor, adding, “I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more than my drinking.”

In the end, he noted, “That’s where I’m at now on my journey, and I’m trying to navigate it. I’ll figure it out.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Shia LaBeouf’s upcoming court hearing regarding the Mardi Gras battery charges is scheduled for March 19, 2026.

Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise
Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards
Sharon Osbourne reveals late Ozzy's shocking music pet peeve: ‘Hated listening to’
Sharon Osbourne reveals late Ozzy's shocking music pet peeve: ‘Hated listening to’
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz

Popular News

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
22 minutes ago
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
2 hours ago
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
3 hours ago