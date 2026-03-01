Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges

Shia LaBeouf finally broke his silence on the matter of battery charges against him.
It’s worth mentioning here that the 39-year-old actor was arrested in New Orleans during a Mardi Gras celebration on February 17, 2026.
Now, the Salvable star during an interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, on Saturday, February 28.
“My behavior [was] bulls---. I gotta deal with that,” the Transformers actor said, adding, “Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again?”
The Megalopolis actor added, “I’m just not into it. I don’t think my answers are there. I just don’t … I genuinely don’t. If I genuinely did, I’d go.”
LaBeouf also revealed what led to his arrest, noting that he thinks his problems are more rooted in anger issues than alcohol.
According to the actor, he does not think he has a drinking problem.
“I think I have a different problem, and I’m gonna address it … I think I have a small man complex,” said the Pieces of a Woman actor, adding, “I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more than my drinking.”
In the end, he noted, “That’s where I’m at now on my journey, and I’m trying to navigate it. I’ll figure it out.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Shia LaBeouf’s upcoming court hearing regarding the Mardi Gras battery charges is scheduled for March 19, 2026.