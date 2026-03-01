News
  By Sidra Khan
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'

  • By Sidra Khan
Amid her ongoing cancer battle, Bhad Bhabie has received a heartbreaking news.

The 22-year-old American rapper and songwriter took to her official X account on Saturday, February 28, to share an upsetting update about her cancer.

In the tweet, the Gucci Flip Flops rapper revealed that she has received a bad news from her doctor.

“Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer,” she stated.

Fans' reactions:

However, the rapper's tragic update soon ignited a wave of strong backlash as fans began slamming her over her actions.

"Stop being an awful person maybe he wouldn't do this to you," blasted one.

Another slammed, "God gave you that cancer because of how you live your life, and he never makes mistakes, God is good all the time."

A third stated, "Surely it didn't come from the lifetime of bhad decisions you've made?"

"All of a sudden it's God after all the content you did that's against his teachings is crazy," a fourth criticized.

Bhad Bhabie cancer diagnosis:

For those unversed, Bhad Bhabie announced first revealed her cancer diagnosis back in November 2024 when fans noticed her unusually thin appearance and criticized her.

Taking to her Instagram stories at the time, the rapper released a statement, sharing, "I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight. I’m slowly gaining back. So, stop running [with] the worst narratives."

It is pertinent to mention that Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has not revealed the type of cancer she's been diagnosed with.

