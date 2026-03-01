Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise

Connor Storrie has made his Saturday Night Live debut!
On Saturday, February 28, the actor joined the stage accompanied by loud cheers as he teased, "Now, some of you may have seen all of me on my show Heated Rivalry."
"It's a show that's taught a lot of people about hockey, and it's taught a lot of straight women that their sexuality is actually gay men," he added.
Storrie, who shared that he cried when he booked the
renowned show, brought out Quinn and Jack Hughes from the US men's hockey team and Hilary Knight and Megan Keller from the US women's hockey team, following their gold medal run in the Winter Games.
The Hughes siblings admitted to not having seen the show before the women assured Storrie they had seen it.
Further in the episode, the monologue also took a dig at the viral video of the men's hockey team laughing at what the internet has referred to as the sexist joke made by President Trump on a call after their gold win.
Storrie's Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams made a surprise appearance during a sketch taking place on the 30 Rock skating rink.
The sketch showed a couple dealing with a rejected proposal. Storrie, along with the SNL cast members, yelled about someone finally showing up in the sketch.
Williams then slid onto the ice and into Storrie, meeting with huge cheers from the audience. The actor also joined Storrie in announcing musical guest Mumford & Sons together.
Connor Storrie's SNL debut came after Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney shared that season 2 of the queer-hockey series production is scheduled to kick off in August, with the season eyeing an April 2027 release date.