News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise

The 'Heated Rivalry' duo reunited in a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

  • By Hania Jamil
Connor Storries SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise
Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise

Connor Storrie has made his Saturday Night Live debut!

On Saturday, February 28, the actor joined the stage accompanied by loud cheers as he teased, "Now, some of you may have seen all of me on my show Heated Rivalry."

"It's a show that's taught a lot of people about hockey, and it's taught a lot of straight women that their sexuality is actually gay men," he added.

Storrie, who shared that he cried when he booked the
 renowned show, brought out Quinn and Jack Hughes from the US men's hockey team and Hilary Knight and Megan Keller from the US women's hockey team, following their gold medal run in the Winter Games.

The Hughes siblings admitted to not having seen the show before the women assured Storrie they had seen it.

Further in the episode, the monologue also took a dig at the viral video of the men's hockey team laughing at what the internet has referred to as the sexist joke made by President Trump on a call after their gold win.

Storrie's Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams made a surprise appearance during a sketch taking place on the 30 Rock skating rink.

The sketch showed a couple dealing with a rejected proposal. Storrie, along with the SNL cast members, yelled about someone finally showing up in the sketch.

Williams then slid onto the ice and into Storrie, meeting with huge cheers from the audience. The actor also joined Storrie in announcing musical guest Mumford & Sons together.

Connor Storrie's SNL debut came after Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney shared that season 2 of the queer-hockey series production is scheduled to kick off in August, with the season eyeing an April 2027 release date.

Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges
Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards
Sharon Osbourne reveals late Ozzy's shocking music pet peeve: ‘Hated listening to’
Sharon Osbourne reveals late Ozzy's shocking music pet peeve: ‘Hated listening to’
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for assault, trespassing prep school
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz

Popular News

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
20 minutes ago
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
2 hours ago
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
3 hours ago