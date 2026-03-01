News
  By Fatima Hassan
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration

Dua Lipa is honouring her fellow singer with whom she sets the BRIT Awards stage on fire!  

The English musician marked a striking return to the awards gala alongside Mark Ronson to celebrate his Outstanding Contribution to Music award.

After their surprise collaboration, Dua penned a sweet tribute to the singer on her official Instagram account.

"BRITS 2026 What an honour to join my dear friend @iammarkronson on stage last night at the @brits as he celebrated his Outstanding Contribution to Music award," the 30-year-old singer and songwriter captioned her post.

She went on to say, "Being part of the medley of songs that have shaped his incredible legacy was such a special moment. I feel so lucky to have been there and even luckier to call you my friend!!!"

"Mark, you’re a true trailblazer. Your talent, heart, and passion inspire us all!! A beautiful night celebrating someone who truly deserves it all. So proud of you," Dua concluded.

Dua Lipa's performance marked her first since she concluded her headline-grabbing Radical Optimism Tour on December 5 last year.  

The Levitating crooner was not accompanied by her fiancé, Callum Turner, at the BRIT's gala.  

