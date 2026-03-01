‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date

News
The final season of the popular series The Boys has officially gotten a release date.

The post-production of the fifth and final season is nearly complete, according to show creator Eric Kripke.

Prime Video‘s hit superhero satire, which is consist of total eight episodes, will focus on the final apocalyptic showdown between Billy Butcher and Homelander.

Moreover, Butcher will unleash a deadly, non-selective virus to wipe out all superheroes.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated season finale will feature an underground resistance led by Starlight against Homelander's fascist regime, alongside the return of characters like Soldier Boy and Stan Edgar.

The cast of The Boys Season 5 will see Karl Urban reprising his role as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, and Antony Starr as the Homelander.

Moreover, series will also feature Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as MM, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Tomer Capone as Kimiko.

The Boys Season 5 will just arrive on Amazon Prime Video in just 38 days, that means it will officially premiere on the streaming giant on April 8, 2026.

Apart from unreleased season, all the seasons of The Boys are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

