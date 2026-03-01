News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns

Justin Bieber celebrates his birthday every year on March 1

Justin Bieber recently turned 32, marking another year of global music success.

The Baby hitmaker is currently married to Hailey Bieber and together; they have an almost two-year-old son named Jack Blues Bieber.

On his birthday, which he celebrates on March 1 every year, let’s have a look at the five high-end luxurious things owned by the Canadian singer:

1. His real estate

Bieber owns a Beverly Hills Mansion which he purchased for $22 million.

The singer also owns a penthouse in Amsterdam, which is a three-floor property with a private elevator and worth $26 to 27 million.

2. High-end vehicles

The ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez owns series of valued transports including a private jet which is valued at approximately $60 million.

He also owns a custom "Batmobile", a 1968 Cadillac converted which he bought for $100,000.

Moreover, he owns a series of supercars, including LaFerrari, Bugatti, and Rolls Royce Wraith.

Bieber also bough "Peaches" Cadillac, which is a custom 1968 Coupe DeVille worth $110,000.

3. Bieber’s business venture

The STAY crooner has built a huge business empire apart from his music.

His major businesses include the streetwear brand Drew House, fragrances named Someday, The Key, and tech investments called Shots, liquid-water technology in 2021.

4. Precious jewellery

The Love Me singer's expensive jewellery has been part of his identity. 

He once bought a unique pink sapphire grill, which reportedly cost a whopping USD 15,000.

This is not it! Bieber owns a $300,000 diamond Patek Philippe Nautilus, a $200,000+ Jadelle diamond necklace, a $25,000 diamond "Family Guy" Stewie pendant, and custom mushroom pendants by Alex Moss.

5. Net worth

As of early 2026, the Sorry crooner's net worth is estimated to be approximately $200 million.

In 2023, Justin Bieber sold his publishing and recording catalog for over $200 million.

