Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns

Justin Bieber recently turned 32, marking another year of global music success.
The Baby hitmaker is currently married to Hailey Bieber and together; they have an almost two-year-old son named Jack Blues Bieber.
On his birthday, which he celebrates on March 1 every year, let’s have a look at the five high-end luxurious things owned by the Canadian singer:
1. His real estate
Bieber owns a Beverly Hills Mansion which he purchased for $22 million.
The singer also owns a penthouse in Amsterdam, which is a three-floor property with a private elevator and worth $26 to 27 million.
2. High-end vehicles
The ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez owns series of valued transports including a private jet which is valued at approximately $60 million.
He also owns a custom "Batmobile", a 1968 Cadillac converted which he bought for $100,000.
Moreover, he owns a series of supercars, including LaFerrari, Bugatti, and Rolls Royce Wraith.
Bieber also bough "Peaches" Cadillac, which is a custom 1968 Coupe DeVille worth $110,000.
3. Bieber’s business venture
The STAY crooner has built a huge business empire apart from his music.
His major businesses include the streetwear brand Drew House, fragrances named Someday, The Key, and tech investments called Shots, liquid-water technology in 2021.
4. Precious jewellery
The Love Me singer's expensive jewellery has been part of his identity.
He once bought a unique pink sapphire grill, which reportedly cost a whopping USD 15,000.
This is not it! Bieber owns a $300,000 diamond Patek Philippe Nautilus, a $200,000+ Jadelle diamond necklace, a $25,000 diamond "Family Guy" Stewie pendant, and custom mushroom pendants by Alex Moss.
5. Net worth
As of early 2026, the Sorry crooner's net worth is estimated to be approximately $200 million.
In 2023, Justin Bieber sold his publishing and recording catalog for over $200 million.