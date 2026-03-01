News
  By Fatima Hassan
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards

Late musician Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne received prestigious accolade at the BRIT Awards

Kelly Osbourne has slammed online abuse after paying emotional tribute to late dad Ozzy Osborne at the 2026 BRIT Awards ceremony. 

Shortly after attending the star-studded event, the beloved daughter of the deceased musician took to her Instagram stories to respond to critics, who trolled her new look.

"None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life," Kelly lashed out.

The 41-year-old singer clarified that despite the grief that has taken over her life, she, "should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way."

This statement appeared to be her reaction to the harsh comments she received on social media after making a rare appearance at the awards gala, accompanied by her mom, Sharon Osbourne.

Several fans brutally called her "skeleton" when she walked the carpet, wearing a slinky black gown, a feathered shawl, and stacked necklaces, including one featuring an 'O', referencing her late father.

For those unaware, Kelly Osbourne joined her mother, Sharon Osbourne, at the BRIT Awards on Sunday, March 1st, to accept a lifetime achievement award on behalf of the late singer, Ozzy Osbourne, who tragically passed away at the age of 76 on July 22nd last year. 

