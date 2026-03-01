Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards

News
  • By Sidra Khan
Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' was nominated for International Song of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards

While she couldn't win the award, Gracie Abrams is still happy for all the love she received.

On Saturday, February 28, the music industry once again got united under a roof to celebrate the incredible talents of the outstanding artists at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

For the 2026 awards, Gracie Abrams was nominated for International Song of the Year for her hit track That's So True.

However, the songstress lost the prestigious accolade to Rosé and Bruno Mars's APT.

Despite not winning the esteemed award, the Call Me When You Break Up songstress appeared cheerful and shared a sweet message on her Instagram story.

"Everyone at the brits looks so gorgeous I keep audibly gasping. I wish I could be there. Thank you for listening to TST enough to get it nominated. Love you," she wrote.

Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True':

That's So True, released on November 6, 2024, is a single from the deluxe edition of her second studio album, The Secret of Us.

Abrams penned the song alongside frequent collaborator Audrey Hobert.

The song peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and also reached number four on the Billboard Global 200.

