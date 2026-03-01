BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award

Rosé, a member of the globally hit K-pop group BLACKPINK, has made history as the first artist from the industry to secure a win at the Brits.
On Saturday, February 28, the Number One Girl singer bagged the award for the International Song of the Year at the 46th Brit Awards for her hit collaboration with Bruno Mars, titled APT.
During her acceptance speech in Manchester, she gave a shout-out to her BLACKPINK members, noting, "Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, I love you guys so much. Thank you for always inspiring me."
"Bruno, I'm receiving this award on behalf of the both of us. Thank you so much for everything for being my biggest mentor and best friend," she continued.
Rosé also expressed her gratitude towards Teddy, the founder and chief producer of her agency, The Black Label.
APT., a pre-release single from her first studio album rosie became a global sensation following its release in October 2024.
Prior to Rosé, no K-pop act has won a Brit Award. BTS received nominations for International Group of the Year in 2021 and 2022, followed by BLACKPINK in 2023, but went home empty-handed.
The honour also came as BLACKPINK dropped their third mini album Deadline, on Friday, which came at the footsteps of their large-scale world tour that kicked off last year.