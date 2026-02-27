Andrea Pavan recovering in South Africa after shocking fall from elevator

Italian golfer Andrea Pavan underwent shoulder surgery after falling down an elevator shaft in South Africa.
The DP World Tour golfer has said he is recovering in a South African hospital after the three-floor fall ahead of this week's Investee South African Open.
It was reported that the 36-year-old stepped into the open shaft when the elevator car was not present, ending in a freak accident in his private accommodation close to the course.
The golfer was in surgery for hours after the accident, suffering injuries to his shoulder and back.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help provide support, and as of Friday, February 27, over $41,000 has been collected.
In a statement released via the DP World Tour, Pavan thanked the public for their messages of support after a "difficult" two days.
"I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me, but the care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, Sunshine Tour and all their staff here in Stellenbosch," Pavan noted.
Notably, Andrea Pavan is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, and he finished T-14 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and had a T-9 finish in Bahrain earlier this month.