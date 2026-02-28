BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet

Olivia Dean knows the art of serving looks!
The 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer on Saturday, February 28, made a stunning arrival on the red carpet of the 46th edition of the Brit Awards.
At the glitzy ceremony, the English songstress radiated glow in a minimalist look, wearing a yellow-colored off-shoulder one-piece dress featuring navy blue-and-green floral print.
Continuing the minimalist theme, the So Easy singer accessorized her look with a pair of studs, a sparkling bracelet, and a couple of rings, while her glowy face and bright smile added the perfect finishing touches.
Taking to its official Instagram account, BRIT Awards posted Dean's red carpet photo and a stunning video, featuring her receiving fans' love and delightfully greeting them.
Fans' reactions:
Commenting on the post, social media users shared their heartfelt reactions on the songstress's look.
"So cute and totally eating up the red carpet with the hair and fit," praised a first.
Another gushed, "Olivia in yellow >>>> omg."
A third swooned, "SHES SO DIVINE."
"Look at her she looks gorgeous and beautiful," added a fourth.
Olivia Dean's BRIT Awards 2026 nominations:
At the 2026 BRIT Awards, Olivia Dean has been nominated in multiple categories; Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (The Art of Loving), Song of the Year (Man I Need, and Rein Me In), and Best Pop Act.