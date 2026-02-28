News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet

'The Art of Loving' singer Olivia Dean makes stunning arrival at the 2026 BRIT Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet

Olivia Dean knows the art of serving looks!

The 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer on Saturday, February 28, made a stunning arrival on the red carpet of the 46th edition of the Brit Awards.

At the glitzy ceremony, the English songstress radiated glow in a minimalist look, wearing a yellow-colored off-shoulder one-piece dress featuring navy blue-and-green floral print.

Continuing the minimalist theme, the So Easy singer accessorized her look with a pair of studs, a sparkling bracelet, and a couple of rings, while her glowy face and bright smile added the perfect finishing touches.

Taking to its official Instagram account, BRIT Awards posted Dean's red carpet photo and a stunning video, featuring her receiving fans' love and delightfully greeting them.

Fans' reactions:

Commenting on the post, social media users shared their heartfelt reactions on the songstress's look.

"So cute and totally eating up the red carpet with the hair and fit," praised a first.

Another gushed, "Olivia in yellow >>>> omg."

A third swooned, "SHES SO DIVINE."

"Look at her she looks gorgeous and beautiful," added a fourth.

Olivia Dean's BRIT Awards 2026 nominations:

At the 2026 BRIT Awards, Olivia Dean has been nominated in multiple categories; Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (The Art of Loving), Song of the Year (Man I Need, and Rein Me In), and Best Pop Act.

Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Michael Jackson's former pals sue singer's estate for alleged child sex abuse
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl
Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz
BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream
BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream
Leigh-Anne picks KATSEYE's Manon, Normani as her dream collaborations
Leigh-Anne picks KATSEYE's Manon, Normani as her dream collaborations
Demi Moore sends fans swooning with dramatic hair transformation: 'Unreal'
Demi Moore sends fans swooning with dramatic hair transformation: 'Unreal'
Pedro Pascal shares meaningful video after PDA-filled outing with Rafael Olarra
Pedro Pascal shares meaningful video after PDA-filled outing with Rafael Olarra
Ashley Tisdale makes huge comeback after Hilary Duff's 'Toxic' mum response
Ashley Tisdale makes huge comeback after Hilary Duff's 'Toxic' mum response
Katy Perry shares first update amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry shares first update amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau

Popular News

BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet

BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean rocks minimalist ensemble on glitzy red carpet
an hour ago
Ubisoft to revive THIS 'Dead' series with new release: Report

Ubisoft to revive THIS 'Dead' series with new release: Report
2 hours ago
Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

3 hours ago