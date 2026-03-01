News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The Mann Mayal star called Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'a true leader' who stood alone with courage and strength

Prominent Pakistani actress Maya Ali has expressed deep sadness over the tragic demise of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint attack by US-Israel.

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, the Mann Mayal star paid emotional tribute to the greatest muslim ruler of today's era, calling him a true leader who stood alone with courage and strength, via her Instagram Story.

The Diyar-e-Dil starlet penned down, “Heroes never truly die, they live on in our hearts forever. He was a true leader who stood alone against his enemies with courage and unwavering strength.”

In the early hours of Sunday, Khamenei's death was confirmed by the Iranian media, marking a significant loss for the country.

Khamenei's death has created a wave of never-ending grief among the entire muslim nation worldwide, with everyone expressing their sadness on his death and concerns while considering the ongoing situation of the world.

To mourn the tragic loss, Iranian authorities have officially declared a 40-day period of national mourning.

Several other celebrities and prominent figures of Pakistan , including Samar Jaffri, and more, are also paying tribute to the fearless leader and hoping for peace across the world amid the escalated tensions in different countries.

Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
