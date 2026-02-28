King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'

Prince Harry reportedly made a heartfelt yet very unexpected offer to father King Charles III right after Andrew's arrest.
The Duke of Sussex is believed to be constantly in touch with his ailing father, and he also reached out to the monarch following his disgraced uncle's detention last week, over suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Harry - who left the UK and moved to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from their Royal duties, showed emotional support to his beloved Paa by making him a surprising offer.
As per the insider sources, keeping his father's emotional condition in these difficult times, the 41-year-old duke asked Charles if he should fly to the UK to be there for the monarch for moral support.
"Harry hates the idea of his father going through all this when he’s across the ocean," the source told an American outlet.
They continued, "He feels like he should be there to help and he’s offered to jump on a plane [but] Charles is insisting he’s fine and not to worry."
The insider further claimed that Harry is reaching out to other members of the Royal family including his sister-in-law Kate Middleton to check up on his cancer-stricken father.
"Harry’s having to reach out to other people in his world to try and get the real picture of just how hard this is all hitting him," the source noted.
The tipster noted that if Catherine "or anyone else [tell] him he should be there, he’ll be on the next flight."
King Charles and his elder son Prince William are said to be under immense pressure as this whole Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy surrounding his links with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has badly affected Royal Family's reputation.