Zendaya, Tom Holland confirm marriage? Leaked wedding photo sparks frenzy  

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland just tie the knot secretly? Well, a leaked wedding photo has taken the internet by storm.
On Monday, March 2nd, an anonymous X user posted an unseen photo of the couple from their secret marriage.
In the viral snap, Tom and Zendaya are seen exchanging rings while dressed in groom-and-bride attire.
While the priest in the background was reading the vows on their behalf.
"Tom Holland and Zendaya are now married," the fan stated in the caption.
According to the leaked marriage photo, the Drama actress opted for a white sleeveless gown.
For his part, Tom was wearing a traditional black pair of pants and a coat, which he paired with a white shirt and a matching tie.
So far, the representatives for both actors have not confirmed these intensifying marriage rumours.
This photo emerged on social media shortly after the Euphoria actress’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, revealed that the two have tied the knot.
Recently speaking with Access Hollywood, the fashion editor teased the fans, saying, "You missed it."
"The wedding has already happened," to which the reporter shockingly asked, "Is that true?"
Law replied with a laugh, "It’s very true."
For those unaware, Tom Holland and Zendaya also secretly got engaged in January last year.