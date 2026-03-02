News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet honors Kylie Jenner during solo Actor Awards appearance

Timothée Chalamet appeared to give a subtle nod to girlfriend Kylie Jenner as he attended the Actor Awards solo.

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Wonka star skipped the joint appearence with his ladylove, the Kylie cosmetics founder, instead he posed on the red carpet with his mother Nicole Flender.

The fans were quick to point out that Chalamet’s jewelry choice carried special meaning in his romance with Jenner.

For the star-studded award show, the Dune star served looks in a white blazer and black slacks with a Panthère de Cartier necklace, which retails for $33,000 and features a full-body panther pendant.

Jenner, 28 also owns a similar Cartier Panthère necklace and matching earrings, which many believe were a Christmas gift from Chalamet.

The Kardashians starlet introduced the necklace to fans in December, and not long after, Chalamet was spotted wearing his own take on it at the Golden Globes, and again this weekend.

To note, Chalamet and Jenner have been romantically linked since April 2023 and they made their red carpet debut as a couple in May of last year.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the couple have gotten “serious” in the relationship and they “talked about getting engaged this year.”

The tipster also revealed that Jenner has already started calling Chalamet her “husband.”

