Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis

Bruce Campbell is putting on a brave front despite battling a heartbreaking illness.
Taking to Instagram on Monday night, March 2, The Evil Dead star shared an emotional post, announcing that he has been diagnosed with an “incurable” type of cancer.
The statement, which was a text overlay on a photo, read, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that. I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too.”
Continuing his message, the 67-year-old American actor and filmmaker explained that because of the disease and ongoing treatment, his appearances, cons, and work in general need to “take back seat.”
However, Campbell assured that he plans to get as well as he possibly can over the summer so that he can tour with his new movie Ernie & Emma in upcoming fall.
“There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand. That's about it. I'm not trying enlist sympathy-or advice. I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will),” he further noted.
Putting on a brave front, Bruce Campbell cheered fans, adding, “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon! Much love, Bruce Campbell.”
Bruce Campbell gained widespread fame for his role in Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror movie, The Evil Dead.